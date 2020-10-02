New Music Friday: Dolly Parton, Mariah Carey, and Bon Jovi Drop Albums

Get ready for a new release-packed Friday, music lovers, if you can tune out the news for a few minutes. Take your mind off the world with new tunes from some heavy-hitting Grammy Award-winning artists including Bon Jovi, Mariah Carey, and Dolly Parton.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Bon Jovi dropped their 15th studio album, 2020, an album that was originally set for release back on May 15. 2020 is titled after this challenging and pivotal election year and features 10 tracks including “Do What You Can” and “American Reckoning.”

Grammy Award-winning superstar vocalist Mariah Carey also released an album today. Carey’s The Rarities is a 15-track complication album with unreleased material along with some favorite B-side tracks such as “Everything Fades away” and “Mesmerized.” The album also comes with a 1993 live recording from the Tokyo Dome that covers all her greatest hits. Carey recently announced she’s starring in Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, a holiday special that will air on Apple+.

Additional October 2, 2020 releases include:

Country music icon Dolly Parton rings in the holidays with the release of her new Christmas album, A Holly Dolly Christmas. The 12-track holiday celebration includes collaborations with Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Randy Parton.

Queen + Adam Lambert dropped their much-anticipated Live Around the World with 20 recordings from live performances across the globe.

21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s Savage Mode II arrives as a follow up to Savage Mode which debuted four years ago.

R&B singer Bryson Tiller entertains his fans with Anniversary which includes the track “Outta Time” featuring Drake.

Jawsh 685 unveiled a remix of the smash hit “Savage Love (Laxed — Siren Beat)” with help from BTS and Jason Derulo. The single has already reached number one on U.S. iTunes.

Grammy and Tony Award-winning vocalist and songwriter Leslie Odom Jr. debuted “Cold” featuring Sia. The track is off the singer’s third full-length album, Mr., which was released in November 2019. NPR calls “Cold” a “hopeful balled with a beautiful melody.”

Grammy nominated multi-platinum singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes released “Wonder,” the first single and title track off his highly anticipated fourth studio album. Wonder is scheduled for release on December 4, 2020. The song was written by Shawn Mendes, Scott Harris, Thomas Hull, and Nate Mercereau and produced by Mendes, Kid Harpoon, & Mercereau.







