‘We Are Who We Are’ October Episode Guide: Air Dates and Plot Descriptions

HBO’s released details on episodes five through eight of their riveting new drama, We Are Who We Are. The compelling teen drama premiered on September 14, 2020 and will finish up its eight-episode first season run on November 2nd. New episodes air on Mondays at 10pm ET/PT.

We Are Who We Are currently sits at 86% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics calling it startingly truthful, elegant storytelling, and a glorious feast for the senses.

Oscar nominee Luca Guadagnino (Call Me by Your Name) serves as writer, director, executive producer, and showrunner. The Apartment’s Lorenzo Mieli, Wildside’s Mario Gianani, Elena Recchia, Nick Hall, Sean Conway, and Francesco Melzi d’Eril also executive produce. Guadagnino’s co-writers are Paolo Giordano and Francesca Manieri.

The season one cast includes Chloë Sevigny, Jack Dylan Grazer, Alice Braga, Jordan Kristine Seamón, Spence Moore II, Scott Mescudi, and Faith Alabi. Francesca Scorsese, Ben Taylor, Corey Knight, Tom Mercier, and Sebastiano Pigazzi also star.

We Are Who We Are Episodes 5 Through 8:

Season 1, Episode 5 “Right Here Right Now V”

Debut Date: MONDAY, OCTOBER 12 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT)

As the power struggle between Sarah (Chloë Sevigny) and Richard (Scott Mescudi) escalates, the relationship between their wives continues to grow, and Sarah fuels the fire by spending time with Caitlin (Jordan Kristine Seamón) on the base’s virtual shooting range. Later, Caitlin asks Fraser (Jack Dylan Grazer) for help making a bold statement; Danny (Spence Moore II) questions Jenny (Faith Alabi) about his biological father as he dives deeper into Islam; and Fraser forms his own connection with Jonathan (Tom Mercier).

Written by Luca Guadagnino, Paolo Giordano, and Francesca Manieri; Directed by Luca Guadagnino.

Debut Date: MONDAY, OCTOBER 19 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Sarah (Chloë Sevigny) is thrilled to learn about her son’s burgeoning friendship with Jonathan (Tom Mercier) and, grateful for a strong male influence in Fraser’s (Jack Dylan Grazer) life, encourages them to spend more time together – even if Maggie (Alice Braga) doesn’t understand. Richard (Scott Mescudi) uses a father-daughter hunting trip to get inside Caitlin’s (Jordan Kristine Seamón) head. Later, Sarah receives a phone call that will forever alter life on base.

Written by Luca Guadagnino, Paolo Giordano, and Francesca Manieri; Directed by Luca Guadagnino.

Debut Date: SUNDAY, OCTOBER 26 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

The friend group fractures even further over their hatred for Colonel Wilson (Chloë Sevigny), whom they blame for a tragedy that’s rocked the base. As Caitlin (Jordan Kristine Seamón) momentarily pauses her self-discovery journey and Danny (Spence Moore II) fully commits to his, Richard’s (Scott Mescudi) insubordination reaches a breaking point, forcing Wilson to make a difficult decision.

Written by Luca Guadagnino, Paolo Giordano, and Francesca Manieri; Directed by Luca Guadagnino.

Debut Date: SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 2 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

In honor of her last day in Italy, Caitlin (Jordan Kristine Seamón) and Fraser (Jack Dylan Grazer) sneak off to catch a concert in Bologna. Along the way, Fraser finally feels comfortable admitting a shocking secret about Mark and finds a new friend in Luca before he and Caitlin spend their final moments together in the most beautiful place on earth.

Written by Luca Guadagnino, Paolo Giordano, and Francesca Manieri; Directed by Luca Guadagnino.

The Plot:

A story about two American kids who live on a U.S. military base in Italy, the series explores friendship, first-love, identity, and immerses the audience in all the messy exhilaration and anguish of being a teenager – a story which could happen anywhere in the world, but in this case, happens in this little slice of America in Italy.







