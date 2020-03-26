Siren Season 3 Episode 1 Preview: Photos from “Borders”

Freeform’s mermaid drama Siren returns to the network’s primetime schedule on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Season three kicks off with an episode titled “Borders” which introduces a new mermaid.

The cast is led by Eline Powell as Ryn and features Alex Roe as Ben Pownall, Fola Evans-Akingbola as Maddie Bishop, Rena Owen as Helen, and Sibongile Mlambo as Donna.

“Borders” Plot – As an old friend visits Helen, a new mermaid arrives leaving Ryn questioning their motives. Maddie learns the truth behind Ian’s death, as Ben fights for his mother’s treatments. While Xander is inspired to take on more responsibility.







Siren takes us inside Bristol Cove—a coastal town known for its legend of once being home to mermaids. When the arrival of a mysterious girl proves this folklore all too true, the battle between man and sea takes a very vicious turn as these predatory beings return to reclaim their right to the ocean.

The series stars Alex Roe as Ben, a bright marine biologist who finds himself drawn to Ryn, a mysterious new girl in town played by Eline Powell, who is a strange young woman with a deep dark secret. Fola Evans-Akingbola stars as Maddie, also a marine biologist who works with Ben, and is highly suspicious of Ryn.

Ian Verdun stars as Xander, a deep-sea fisherman on a quest to uncover the truth; and Rena Owen as Helen, the town eccentric who seems to know more about the mermaids than she lets on.