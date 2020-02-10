The Good Doctor Earns a Fourth Season Renewal

ABC’s confirmed the popular medical drama The Good Doctor will be returning for a fourth season as part of their 2020-2021 primetime lineup. The Good Doctor currently ranks as the number one series on Monday nights in total viewers. Season three’s averaging 15.6 million viewers which puts it ninth overall among all broadcast series.

David Shore is the showrunner and executive produces with Daniel Dae Kim, Erin Gunn, David Kim and Sebastian Lee.

“The Good Doctor has been a cornerstone on Monday nights and is one of those special heartfelt series that fearlessly tackles inclusivity,” stated Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. “David Shore’s thoughtful storytelling, combined with an incredible cast led by Freddie Highmore’s nuanced performance as Dr. Shaun Murphy, are what have made this series a breakout hit over the past three seasons, and I’m excited to see where they take us next.”

In addition to Freddie Highmore, the season three cast features Antonia Thomas, Nicholas Gonzalez, Hill Harper, and Richard Schiff. Christina Chang, Fiona Gubelmann, Will Yun Lee, Paige Spara, and Jasika Nicole also star in the drama.

“We are incredibly thankful to ABC for all their continued support and to David Shore for bringing The Good Doctor to television at the exact right moment; the show’s complicated, surprising and emotional journey is the perfect prescription for right now,” said Jason Clodfelter, co-president of Sony Pictures Television.

The Plot:

Dr. Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital’s surgical unit. As his friendships deepen, Shaun continues to tackle the world of dating and romantic relationships, and work harder than he ever has before, navigating his environment to prove to his colleagues that his talents as a surgeon will save lives.







