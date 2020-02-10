The Rookie Season 2 Episode 11 Photos: Preview of “Day of Death”

The second season of ABC’s The Rookie will finally return from its lengthy midseason break on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT. Season two episode 11, “Day of Death,” was directed by David McWhirter from a script by Brynn Malone and Frederick Kotto.

Episode 11 guest stars include Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Harold Perrineau as Detective Nick Armstrong, Ali Larter as Dr. Grace Sawyer, and Annie Wersching as Rosalind Dyer. Julian Acosta plays Sgt. Antonio Hernandez, Michael Cassidy is Caleb Wright and Natalia Del Riego is Nora Valdez in “Day of Death.”

Nathan Fillion leads the cast as John Nolan. Alyssa Diaz is Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones is Sergeant Wade Grey, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Titus Makin is Jackson West, Melissa O’Neil is Lucy Chen, and Eric Winter plays Tim Bradford.

“Day of Death” Plot – Officer Nolan and the entire team are in a desperate search to rescue Officer Chen after her abduction and must attempt to get Rosalind to help them in their search. Meanwhile, after Officer Lopez discovers Wesley unconscious from a dangerous cocktail of alcohol and pills, she is forced to keep him close by.







The Series Description, Courtesy of ABC:

“Six months into his career as a cop, John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. But as he embarks on the second half of his rookie year, Nolan will be put to the test by a host of new challenges, romantic relationships and deadly criminals, as he looks to figure out what kind of cop he ultimately wants to be.”







