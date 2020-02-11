The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 15: Photos and Preview of “Unsaid”

The first batch of photos released reveal Dr. Shaun Murphy will be showing off more than his medical skills in ABC’s The Good Doctor season three episode 15. Episode 15 was directed by Mike Listo from a script by Sal Calleros and Thomas L. Moran and will air on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

“Unsaid” guest stars include Elfina Luk as Nurse Villanueva, Teryl Rothery as J.L., Karina Noelle Castillo as Gabriella Beltran, Matthew Bridges as Sergio Beltran, and Zade Garcia as Cory Beltran.

Season three of the popular medical drama features Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Nicholas Gonzalez as Dr. Neil Melendez, and Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews. Richard Schiff is Dr. Aaron Glassman, Christina Chang is Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann is Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee is Dr. Alex Park, Paige Spara is Lea Dilallo, and Jasika Nicole plays Dr. Carly Lever.

“Unsaid” Plot – Despite everyone else’s doubts, Shaun is hopeful that Carly is truly fine with his friendship with Lea. Meanwhile, the team treats a young boy—born without a fully formed trachea and unable to speak—who may be a good candidate for an experimental procedure.







The Good Doctor Description, Courtesy of ABC:

Dr. Shaun Murphy (Highmore), a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital’s surgical unit. As his friendships deepen, Shaun tackles the world of dating for the first time and continues to work harder than he ever has before, navigating his environment to prove to his colleagues that his talents as a surgeon will save lives.