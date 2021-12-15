‘1883’ Preview: Cast, Characters, Plot Details, and Air Dates

Paramount+’s Yellowstone prequel, 1883, will delve into the hows and whys of the Dutton family’s dangerous trek through inhospitable territory to settle in Montana back in the late 1800s. The new drama from Taylor Sheridan focuses on John Dutton’s great grandparents James and Margaret Dutton, played by real-life spouses/Grammy Award-winning Country music superstars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, as they leave Texas in an effort to find the perfect location to call home.

As production was getting underway, Yellowstone star Kevin Costner welcomed Tim McGraw into the fold, posting on Instagram that “Dutton” looked good on the Country music star. And during an interview with Entertainment Weekly, McGraw recalled filming was tough but well worth it in order to be a part of this project. “It’s super dusty and super hot. There’s no way around it. At the same time, it’s like every kid’s fantasy to do something like this, to put your chaps on, your cowboy hat, and your gun holsters every day. Then you get on a horse and try to survive this journey,” said McGraw.

Faith Hill spoke to Parade about the couple’s decision to dip back into the acting world with Taylor Sheridan’s 1883. “We were like, ‘We have to do it and go on this adventure together,’” said McGraw. “It begins with a song. If the song is right, then you don’t give it a second thought, because writing is a real craft that should be respected. We read the material and we were like, ‘How can we not do it?’”

Season one of the Yellowstone prequel also stars Audie Rick as James and Margaret’s young son, John Dutton (who will eventually add Sr. behind his name), and Isabel May as their pretty teenage daughter, Elsa. Oscar nominee Sam Elliott (A Star is Born) is a tough-as-nails cowboy named Shea Brennan, Oscar winner Billy Bob Thornton plays Marshal Jim Courtright, and LaMonica Garrett stars as Thomas.

Paramount+ released the following descriptions of additional season one characters:

Marc Rissmann plays Josef, a European immigrant who is married to ‘Risa’, who travels with an employed crew to guide his group across the frontier.

Eric Nelsen plays Ennis, a young, handsome cowboy who agrees to help escort a group of inexperienced men, women and children north to find a home.

James Landry Hébert plays Wade, a young cowboy who finds himself as part of a crew for a caravan of hopeful travelers making their way north for a better life.

Dawn Olivieri plays Claire, a fierce, practical and sharp widow who joins her brother and his family on a trip to find a new home.

Emma Malouff plays Mary Abel, the daughter of Claire and the niece of James and Margaret Dutton, who joins her family on their journey West.

Alex Fine plays Grady, an experienced cowboy and the leader of a crew of six drovers, who agrees to help an inexperienced crew round-up longhorn for their long journey.

Gratiela Brancusi plays Noemi, a woman with two young boys who is recently widowed.

Anna Fiamora plays Risa, a young immigrant woman who is married to ‘Josef’ and joins the traveling camp to move west.

Amanda Jaros plays Alina, a weary but hopeful immigrant woman who speaks little English but has much resolve.

Nichole Galicia plays Guinevere, a local prostitute who works in Fort Worth, Texas.

Stephanie Nur plays Melodi, a beguiling prostitute who works at the saloon.

Noah Le Gros plays Colton, a young cowboy in the wagon camp who knows the ropes and has some smart insights about the dangers of their journey.

Martin Sensmeier plays Sam, a Comanche Native-American Warrior.

Yellowstone season four is currently airing on Sundays at 8pm ET/PT on Paramount Network. Season one of 1883 will release episodes one and two on Paramount+ on Sunday, December 19, 2021.

The Plot:

“1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land – Montana.”