‘The Blacklist’ Season 9 Episode 6 Preview: Photos, Cast, and Plot Details

NBC’s The Blacklist returns with a new episode following a three-week break with season nine episode six, “Dr. Roberta Sand, Ph. D.” Mare of Easttown‘s Enid Graham guest stars as Dr. Sand in episode six scheduled to air on December 9, 2021.

In addition to James Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington, the season nine cast includes Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler, Amir Arison as Aram Mojtabai, Hisham Tawfiq as Dembe Zuma, Laura Sohn as Alina Park, and Harry Lennix as Harold Cooper.

“Dr. Roberta Sand, Ph.D” Plot: The Task Force investigates a therapist who may be the key to the resurgence of an organized crime family. Red conducts an investigation of his own.

Season 9 Description, Courtesy of NBC:

“In the two years following the death of Elizabeth Keen, Raymond Reddington (Spader) and the members of the FBI Task Force have disbanded – their lives now changed in unexpected ways and with Reddington’s whereabouts unknown. Finding themselves each at a crossroads, a common purpose compels them to renew their original mission: to take down dangerous, vicious and eccentric Blacklisters. In the process, they begin to uncover lethal adversaries, unimaginable conspiracies and surprising betrayals that will threaten alliances and spur vengeance for the past, led by the most devious criminal of them all – Raymond Reddington.”