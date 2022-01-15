‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Season 3 Episode 3 Photos, Plot, and Air Date

The freezing temperatures continue to put the team at risk on Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star season three episode three. “Shock and Thaw” will air on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 8pm ET/Pt.

Season three stars Rob Lowe as Owen Strand, Gina Torres as Tommy Vega, Ronen Rubinstein as T.K. Strand, Sierra McClain as Grace Ryder, and Jim Parrack as Judd Ryder. Natacha Karam plays Marjan Marwani, Brian Michael Smith is Paul Strickland, Rafael Silva is Carlos Reyes, Julian Works is Mateo Chavez, and Brianna Baker plays Nancy Gillian.

“Shock & Thaw” Plot: As the unexpected arctic cold front and ice storm continues to cause havoc in Austin, Owen works to rescue the lives of the stranded migrants; T.K.’s life hangs in the balance and Grace prepares for the birth of her baby.

The Season 3 Plot:

In the third season, a slight time-jump takes place after the events of the previous season finale found the 126 shut down and the crew dispersed across the city. In the multi-episode opening storyline, a massive and unexpected arctic front hits Austin. As the ice storm causes widespread chaos, Owen and Tommy must not only save the city but find a way to resurrect and reunite the former 126.