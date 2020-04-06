‘The Rookie’ Season 2 Episode 17 Photos: Preview of “Control”

Bailey Chase (Queen of the South) guest stars in ABC’s The Rookie season two episode 17, “Control.” Directed by Marcus Stokes from a script by Alexi Hawley and Robert Bella, episode 17 will air on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

Nathan Fillion leads the cast as John Nolan. Alyssa Diaz is Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones is Sergeant Wade Grey, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Titus Makin is Jackson West, Melissa O’Neil is Lucy Chen, and Eric Winter plays Tim Bradford.

Guest stars in episode 17 include Daniel Lissing as Sterling Freeman, Karen David as Det. Rita Calderon, Eve Harlow as Bianca Windle, and Devan Chandler Long as Ripper.

“Control” Plot – Officer Nolan’s relationship with his first confidential informant is tested when he discovers her back on the street dealing drugs. Meanwhile, Lucy’s fear of dating following her abduction and her intrusion into Jackson’s relationship is beginning to threaten their friendship.







The Series Description, Courtesy of ABC:

“Six months into his career as a cop, John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. But as he embarks on the second half of his rookie year, Nolan will be put to the test by a host of new challenges, romantic relationships and deadly criminals, as he looks to figure out what kind of cop he ultimately wants to be.”