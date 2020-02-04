Bull Season 4 Episode 14 Photos: Preview of “Quid Pro Quo”

It’s baby time for Izzy on CBS’s Bull season four episode 14, “Quid Pro Quo.” Episode 14 was directed by Bethany Rooney from a script by Pamela Wechsler and will air on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

The cast is led by Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull, Freddy Rodriguez as Benny Colón, Geneva Carr as Marissa Morgan, Jamie Lee Kirchner as Danny James, Christopher Jackson as Chunk Palmer, and MacKenzie Meehan as Taylor Rentzel.

Yara Martinez continues her recurring guest-starring role as Isabella “Izzy” Colón. The guest cast also includes Babak Tafti, Rebecca Wisocky, Dennis Boutsikaris, Daren Donofrio, Gabrielle Lee, and Barbara Garrick. Michael Ford, Jasmine Rush, and Angela Jeanneau also guest star in episode 14.

“Quid Pro Quo” Plot – Bull is hired by a doctor, Samir Shadid (Babak Tafti), who’s accused by the Manhattan U.S. attorney of bribing his way into college, just as Bull’s ex-wife, Isabella (Yara Martinez), is due to give birth. As Bull waits for Izzy to go into labor, he contends with the trial’s national news, due to its connection to a high-profile college admissions conspiracy case.







Bull Series Details, Courtesy of CBS:

Bull stars Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull in a drama inspired by the early career of Dr. Phil McGraw, the founder of one of the most prolific trial-consulting firms of all time. Brilliant, brash and charming, Dr. Bull is the ultimate puppet master as he combines psychology, human intuition and high-tech data to learn what makes jurors, attorneys, witnesses and the accused tick. His personal life proves harder to manage as he tries to live a healthier lifestyle following a heart attack and learns he is expecting a child with his ex-wife.

Bull employs an enviable team of experts at Trial Analysis Corporation to shape successful narratives down to the very last detail. This includes his quick-witted former brother-in-law, Benny Colón, a lawyer who acts as defense attorney in the company’s mock trials; Marissa Morgan, a neurolinguistics expert from the Department of Homeland Security who monitors shifting jury reactions in real-time for Bull; former NYPD detective Danny James, the firm’s tough but relatable investigator; Taylor Rentzel, a working mother and former colleague of Marissa’s who is an expert in coding and computer hacking; and Chunk Palmer, a former all-American lineman and stylist-turned-law student who helps clients prepare their look and testimony for trial.

In high-stakes trials, Bull’s combination of remarkable insight into human nature, three Ph.D.’s and a top-notch staff creates winning strategies that tip the scales of justice in his clients’ favor.