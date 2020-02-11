Bull Season 4 Episode 15 Photos: Preview of “Flesh and Blood”

Bull and Benny help out an old friend on CBS’s Bull season four episode 15. Directed by John Aronson from a script by Kathryn Price and Nichole Millard, episode 15 will air on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

“Flesh and Blood” guest stars include Anna Wood, Jonathan Hogan, Stacey Sargeant, Enid Graham, Chris Richards, and Ghana Leigh. Episode 15 also features Sol Miranda, Alex Hazen Floyd, Frank Ridley, Michelle Vo, Rich Graff, and Zonya Love.

The cast is led by Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull, Freddy Rodriguez as Benny Colón, Geneva Carr as Marissa Morgan, Jamie Lee Kirchner as Danny James, Christopher Jackson as Chunk Palmer, and MacKenzie Meehan as Taylor Rentzel.

“Flesh and Blood” Plot – Bull assists in the murder trial defense of an old friend, Vivian Cahill (Anna Wood), an in-debt professional gambler accused of killing her wealthy father to gain her inheritance. Knowing their client had a complicated relationship with her father, Bull and Benny enter into voir dire looking for jurors who sympathize with dysfunctional family relationships.







Bull Series Details, Courtesy of CBS:

Bull stars Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull in a drama inspired by the early career of Dr. Phil McGraw, the founder of one of the most prolific trial-consulting firms of all time. Brilliant, brash and charming, Dr. Bull is the ultimate puppet master as he combines psychology, human intuition and high-tech data to learn what makes jurors, attorneys, witnesses and the accused tick. His personal life proves harder to manage as he tries to live a healthier lifestyle following a heart attack and learns he is expecting a child with his ex-wife.

Bull employs an enviable team of experts at Trial Analysis Corporation to shape successful narratives down to the very last detail. This includes his quick-witted former brother-in-law, Benny Colón, a lawyer who acts as defense attorney in the company’s mock trials; Marissa Morgan, a neurolinguistics expert from the Department of Homeland Security who monitors shifting jury reactions in real-time for Bull; former NYPD detective Danny James, the firm’s tough but relatable investigator; Taylor Rentzel, a working mother and former colleague of Marissa’s who is an expert in coding and computer hacking; and Chunk Palmer, a former all-American lineman and stylist-turned-law student who helps clients prepare their look and testimony for trial.

In high-stakes trials, Bull’s combination of remarkable insight into human nature, three Ph.D.’s and a top-notch staff creates winning strategies that tip the scales of justice in his clients’ favor.