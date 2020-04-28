‘Bull’ Season 4 Episode 20 Photos: Preview of “Wrecked”

CBS’s Bull will return with a new season four episode on Monday, May 4, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT. Season four episode 20, “Wrecked,” was directed by Dennis Smith from a script by Nichole Millard.

The cast is led by Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull, Freddy Rodriguez as Benny Colón, Geneva Carr as Marissa Morgan, Jamie Lee Kirchner as Danny James, Christopher Jackson as Chunk Palmer, and MacKenzie Meehan as Taylor Rentzel.

Episode 20 guest stars include Lora Lee, Holiday Kriegel, Drew Youngblood, Andrew Polk, Molly Camp, Annie Henk, and Brett Temple. Heather Patterson King, Jonathan Strait, Ta’Nika Gibson, Lyman Chen, Ron Komora, Tim Connell, and Ka-Ling Cheung also guest star in “Wrecked.”

“Wrecked” Plot – Bull and the TAC team help Taylor bring a civil suit against the woman who killed Taylor’s friend in a hit-and-run when the driver evades criminal charges by claiming diplomatic immunity.







Bull Series Details, Courtesy of CBS:

Bull stars Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull in a drama inspired by the early career of Dr. Phil McGraw, the founder of one of the most prolific trial-consulting firms of all time. Brilliant, brash and charming, Dr. Bull is the ultimate puppet master as he combines psychology, human intuition and high-tech data to learn what makes jurors, attorneys, witnesses and the accused tick. His personal life proves harder to manage as he tries to live a healthier lifestyle following a heart attack and learns he is expecting a child with his ex-wife.

Bull employs an enviable team of experts at Trial Analysis Corporation to shape successful narratives down to the very last detail. This includes his quick-witted former brother-in-law, Benny Colón, a lawyer who acts as defense attorney in the company’s mock trials; Marissa Morgan, a neurolinguistics expert from the Department of Homeland Security who monitors shifting jury reactions in real-time for Bull; former NYPD detective Danny James, the firm’s tough but relatable investigator; Taylor Rentzel, a working mother and former colleague of Marissa’s who is an expert in coding and computer hacking; and Chunk Palmer, a former all-American lineman and stylist-turned-law student who helps clients prepare their look and testimony for trial.

In high-stakes trials, Bull’s combination of remarkable insight into human nature, three Ph.D.’s and a top-notch staff creates winning strategies that tip the scales of justice in his clients’ favor.