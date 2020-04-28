‘9-1-1’ Season 3 Episode 17 Preview: Photos from “Powerless”

Connie Britton (Dirty John, Nashville) returns to guest star as Abby Clark in season three episode 17 of Fox’s popular dramatic series, 9-1-1. Episode 17, “Powerless,” will air on Monday, May 4, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT and is the first part of a two-part season finale. Part two will air on May 11th.

The cast of season three includes Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, Peter Krause as Bobby Nash, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Kendall, and Oliver Stark as Evan “Buck” Buckley. Aisha Hinds plays Henrietta “Hen” Wilson, Kenneth Choi is Howie “Chimney” Han, Rockmond Dunbar is Michael Grant, and Ryan Guzman is Eddie Diaz.

“Powerless” Plot – The 118 races to rescue a little girl in a runaway hot air balloon and help with a city power outage caused by a hijacked tree-trimmer truck. Meanwhile, Athena’s investigation into the serial rapist case puts her life in jeopardy.







9-1-1 Series Description, Courtesy of Fox:

Creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear reimagine the procedural drama with 9-1-1, exploring the high-pressure experiences of police officers, firefighters and dispatchers who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives.