‘Lucifer’ Will Reign for a Sixth – and Maybe Final – Season on Netflix

Lucifans have reason to rejoice… Not only did Netflix recently confirm an August 21, 2020 premiere date for season five of Lucifer, the streaming service also announced an unexpected sixth season of the delicious comedy/drama. Netflix is calling the just added new Lucifer season the “FINAL final” season but, that said, there’s no reason to believe Lucifans can’t convince them to continue the tale of the sexy Devil who’s taken up residence in the City of Angels. After all, Lucifans’ successful #SaveLucifer campaign is responsible for Netflix reviving the series after Fox dropped it following season three.

Netflix didn’t confirm when production will begin on season six or how many episodes we can expect when it arrives.

Season five of the series is expected to consist of 16 episodes, delivered up in eight-episode blocks for your binge-watching pleasure. Showrunner/writer Ildy Modrovich promises all of the episodes will be lengthy. “[…]I CAN tell you that ALL the episodes are SUPERSIZED. Between 50 and 60 mins each. (IE: we’re long-winded mo fos this season.)” tweeted Modrovich.

Tom Ellis leads the cast as Lucifer Morningstar. Lauren German plays LAPD Detective Chloe Decker, Lesley-Ann Brandt is Mazikeen, and DB Woodside is Amenadiel. Rachael Harris is Dr. Linda Martin, Aimee Garcia plays Ella Lopez, Kevin Alejandro is Dan “Detective Douche” Espinoza, and Scarlett Estevez plays Trixie. The series is based on characters created by Neil Gaiman (who provided the voice of God in season three), Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg for Vertigo. Lucifer was originally developed for television by Tom Kapinos.

The series is executive produced by Joe Henderson, Ildy Modrovich, Sheri Elwood, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, and KristieAnne Reed.

the devil made us do it. 😈 #lucifer will return for a sixth and final season. like, FINAL final. pic.twitter.com/o27z6ToMaV — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) June 23, 2020

The Lucifer Plot:

Lucifer, bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell, resigns his throne and abandons his kingdom for the gorgeous, shimmering insanity of Los Angeles, where he gets his kicks helping the LAPD punish criminals.

A Look Back at Season 4:

Reeling from the aftermath of Chloe seeing his devil face, Lucifer faces a new challenge: Eve, the original sinner herself, is back. Does she want revenge for when he tempted her out of Eden oh so many years ago… or something else entirely?