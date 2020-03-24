9-1-1 Season 3 Episode 13 Photos: Preview of “Pinned”

The title of Fox’s 9-1-1 season three episode 13 hints at one of the emergencies the team will be assisting with. A bowling alley rescue is part of “Pinned,” set to air on Monday, March 30, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT.

The cast of season three includes Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, Peter Krause as Bobby Nash, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Kendall, and Oliver Stark as Evan “Buck” Buckley. Aisha Hinds plays Henrietta “Hen” Wilson, Kenneth Choi is Howie “Chimney” Han, Rockmond Dunbar is Michael Grant, and Ryan Guzman is Eddie Diaz.

“Pinned” Plot – The 118 responds to accidents at a bowling alley and a home renovation, as Athena pursues a car thief. Bobby and Michael take Harry camping and Chimney and Maddie rush into action when their romantic dinner date takes a wild-turn.



9-1-1 Series Description, Courtesy of Fox:

Creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear reimagine the procedural drama with 9-1-1, exploring the high-pressure experiences of police officers, firefighters and dispatchers who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives.

Aisha Hinds, guest star Alexander Neher and Ryan Guzman in ‘9-1-1’ season 3 episode 13 (Photo by Jack Zeman © 2020 FOX Media LLC)
Oliver Stark in the “Pinned” episode (Photo by CR: Jack Zeman © 2020 FOX Media LLC)
Angela Bassett in season 3 episode 13 (Photo by Jack Zeman © 2020 FOX Media LLC)
Jennifer Love Hewitt and guest star Jess Berry in the “Pinned” episode (Photo by Jack Zeman © 2020 FOX Media LLC)
Angela Bassett in the “Pinned” episode (Photo by Jack Zeman © 2020 FOX Media LLC)



