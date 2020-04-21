‘9-1-1’ Season 3 Episode 16 Photos: Preview of “The One That Got Away”

A blind woman needs rescuing and Hen performs surgery in the ambulance on Fox’s 9-1-1 season three episode 16. Episode 16, “The One That Got Away,” will air on Monday, April 27, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT.

The cast of season three includes Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, Peter Krause as Bobby Nash, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Kendall, and Oliver Stark as Evan “Buck” Buckley. Aisha Hinds plays Henrietta “Hen” Wilson, Kenneth Choi is Howie “Chimney” Han, Rockmond Dunbar is Michael Grant, and Ryan Guzman is Eddie Diaz.

“The One That Got Away” Plot – The 118 fights an apartment building blaze and attempts a daring rescue of a blind woman trapped inside. When Athena responds to a simple accident call, she discovers a potentially more sinister crime.

Meanwhile, Hen performs a risky medical procedure after an accident at a televised cooking show and Buck meets a retired firefighter and is inspired to reunite him with his lost love.







9-1-1 Series Description, Courtesy of Fox:

Creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear reimagine the procedural drama with 9-1-1, exploring the high-pressure experiences of police officers, firefighters and dispatchers who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives.







