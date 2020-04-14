‘Siren’ Season 3 Episode 4 Photos: Preview of “Life and Death”

The baby arrives in Freeform’s Siren season three episode four, “Life and Death.” Episode four will air on Thursday, April 16, 2020.

The cast is led by Eline Powell as Ryn and features Alex Roe as Ben Pownall, Fola Evans-Akingbola as Maddie Bishop, Rena Owen as Helen, and Sibongile Mlambo as Donna.

“Life and Death” Plot – Ben and Maddie help Ryn guide her surrogate though a life-threatening delivery. Helen and Xander deliver a hybrid corpse to Beth at The Ranch. Xander faces danger on the high seas during a ride-along with the Bristol Cove water patrol.







Siren Plot, Courtesy of Freeform:

Siren takes us inside Bristol Cove—a coastal town known for its legend of once being home to mermaids. When the arrival of a mysterious girl proves this folklore all too true, the battle between man and sea takes a very vicious turn as these predatory beings return to reclaim their right to the ocean.

The series stars Alex Roe as Ben, a bright marine biologist who finds himself drawn to Ryn, a mysterious new girl in town played by Eline Powell, who is a strange young woman with a deep dark secret. Fola Evans-Akingbola stars as Maddie, also a marine biologist who works with Ben, and is highly suspicious of Ryn.

Ian Verdun stars as Xander, a deep-sea fisherman on a quest to uncover the truth; and Rena Owen as Helen, the town eccentric who seems to know more about the mermaids than she lets on.