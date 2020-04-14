‘9-1-1’ Season 3 Episode 15 Photos: Preview of “Eddie Begins”

A young boy’s trapped in a tight situation on Fox’s 9-1-1 season three episode 15. “Eddie Begins” will air on April 20, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT.

The cast of season three includes Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, Peter Krause as Bobby Nash, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Kendall, and Oliver Stark as Evan “Buck” Buckley. Aisha Hinds plays Henrietta “Hen” Wilson, Kenneth Choi is Howie “Chimney” Han, Rockmond Dunbar is Michael Grant, and Ryan Guzman is Eddie Diaz.

“Eddie Begins” Plot: Eddie’s journey to rescue a boy from a well turns into a mission to save himself from his past.



9-1-1 Series Description, Courtesy of Fox:

Creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear reimagine the procedural drama with 9-1-1, exploring the high-pressure experiences of police officers, firefighters and dispatchers who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives.

Kenneth Choi and Oliver Stark in ‘9-1-1’ season 3 episode 15 (Photo by Jack Zeman © 2020 FOX Media LLC)
Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Oliver Stark, Ryan Guzman, Aisha Hinds and Kenneth Choi in the “Eddie Begins” episode (Photo by Jack Zeman © 2020 FOX Media LLC)
Guest star Corey Craig and Ryan Guzman in season 3 episode 15 (Photo by Jack Zeman © 2020 FOX Media LLC)
Guest star Corey Craig and Ryan Guzman in season 3 episode 15 (Photo by Jack Zeman © 2020 FOX Media LLC)
Ryan Guzman in the “Eddie Begins” episode (Photo by Jack Zeman © 2020 FOX Media LLC)



