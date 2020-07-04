The final season of The CW’s The 100 continues with episode eight, “Anaconda.” Directed by Ed Fraiman from a script by series creator Jason Rothenberg, season seven episode eight will air on July 8, 2020.

Season seven stars Eliza Taylor as Clarke, Bob Morley as Bellamy, Marie Avgeropoulos as Octavia, Lindsey Morgan as Raven, and Richard Harmon as Murphy. Tasya Teles is Echo, Shannon Kook plays Jordan, JR Bourne is Russell Lightbourne VII, Shelby Flannery is Hope Diyoza, Ivana Milicevic is Diyoza, and Chuku Modu plays Dr. Gabriel Santiago.

“Anaconda” Plot: THE PAST – Clarke (Taylor) confronts a new adversary. A surprising connection takes us back to the past and the nuclear apocalypse that destroyed the Earth.







A Look Back at Season 6, Courtesy of The CW:

For five seasons our heroes did whatever it took to survive on Earth…and nothing worked. Earth was unsurvivable, lost to them forever. What was not lost: hope. After 125 years in cryosleep, traveling through the stars, our heroes woke up to a new home, a final gift from dearly-departed friends. A place where they can try again. They’re given one simple task: do better. Be the good guys.

With this credo in mind Clarke and Bellamy lead a group down to this mysterious world, hoping to start anew, to finally find peace. But old habits die hard and when they stumble across an idyllic society, it quickly becomes clear that not everything on Sanctum is as perfect as it seems. Despite their determination to do better, threats both seen and unseen will once again force our heroes to fight for their lives and the future of humanity.