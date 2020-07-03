‘Blindspot’ Season 5 Episode 9 Photos: Preview of “Brass Tacks”

NBC’s serving up not one but two new episodes of Blindspot on July 9, 2020. First, season five episode nine – “Brass Tacks” – air on July 9, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT. Then episode 10 – “Love You to Bits and Bytes” – follows at 9pm ET/PT.

The cast is led by Jaimie Alexander as Jane Doe. Sullivan Stapleton is Kurt Weller, Rob Brown is Edgar Reade, Audrey Esparza is Tasha Zapata, Ashley Johnson is Patterson, Ennis Esmer is Rich Dotcom, and Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio plays Madeline Burke.

“BRASS TACKS” Plot: With the surviving members of the team captured and held in FBI custody, Madeline and Ivy are in the final stages of their plan, but a few unlikely allies come out from the woodwork, trying to stop her before it’s too late.







The Blindspot Plot:

A beautiful woman is found naked in Times Square, her memory erased, her body covered in a series of coded tattoos. But as “Jane Doe” and the FBI team who discovered her work to decipher, investigate and solve the complex treasure map of her body, an ever-widening web of conspiracy and corruption is revealed, as is the truth behind Jane Doe’s real identity and the identity of the people who sent her to the FBI in the first place. But what does this nefarious group really want? And can Jane and her teammates stop them in time?