‘The Good Doctor’ Season 4 Episode 5 Photos, Plot, and Cast

A new resident makes a serious error on ABC’s The Good Doctor season four episode five. The winter finale was directed by Vanessa Parise from a script by Peter Blake and Mark Rozeman and will air on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

The cast of season four includes Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, and Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman. Christina Chang plays Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann is Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee is Dr. Alex Park and Paige Spara stars as Lea Dilallo.

Sheila Kelley, Summer Brown, Noah Galvin, Bria Samoné Henderson, Brian Marc, and Elfina Luk guest star in episode five. Lindsey Kraft, Ryan Kennedy, Carlos Lacamara, Daniel Di Tomasso, Jennifer Angeli, and Araz Yaghoubi also guest star in “Fault.”

“Fault” Plot: Dr. Shaun Murphy questions his decision to give the new residents autonomy when one of his intern’s misdiagnosis of a patient has dire consequences. Meanwhile, Dr. Claire Browne, Dr. Alex Park and Dr. Jordan Allen (Bria Samoné Henderson) treat a patient with a ruptured cyst affecting key functions of her brain. And elsewhere, Dr. Morgan Reznick and Park bond over failed relationships.

Series Description, Courtesy of ABC:

Dr. Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital’s surgical unit. As his friendships deepen, Shaun tackles the world of dating for the first time and continues to work harder than he ever has before, navigating his environment to prove to his colleagues that his talents as a surgeon will save lives.