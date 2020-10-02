‘Cobra Kai’ Season 3 Premiere Date and Season 4 Renewal News

The Karate Kid follow-up, Cobra Kai, has a season three premiere date and an early order for a fourth season. Netflix recently picked up Cobra Kai from YouTube and added seasons one and two to its roster for subscribers to stream. Season three will arrive on January 8, 2021.

Netflix announced the season four order but did not confirm when fans of the popular series can expect it to arrive.

Cobra Kai features The Karate Kid‘s original stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka as grown-up versions of their characters, Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence. The cast also includes Courtney Henggeler (‘Amanda LaRusso’), Xolo Maridueña (‘Miguel Diaz’), Tanner Buchanan (‘Robby Keene’), Mary Mouser (‘Samantha LaRusso’), Jacob Bertrand (‘Hawk’), Gianni Decenzo (‘Demetri’), Vanessa Rubio (‘Carmen’), and Peyton List (‘Tory’). Martin Kove reprises his role from The Karate Kid as John Kreese.

Counterbalance Entertainment’s Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg write and executive produce. Overbrook Entertainment’s Will Smith, James Lassiter, and Caleeb Pinkett are also involved as executive producers along with Sony Pictures Television’s Susan Ekins. Series stars Macchio and Zabka are co-executive producers.

The Plot:

Cobra Kai takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (Zabka). Season Three finds everyone reeling in the aftermath of the violent high school brawl between their dojos, which has left Miguel in a precarious condition. While Daniel searches for answers in his past and Johnny seeks redemption, Kreese further manipulates his vulnerable students with his own vision of dominance. The soul of the Valley is at stake, and the fate of every student and sensei hangs in the balance.









