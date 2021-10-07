‘The Good Doctor’ Season 5 Episode 3 Promo, Photos, and Plot

Shaun will be having a difficult time dealing with changes around the hospital on ABC’s The Good Doctor season five episode three. Directed by Anne Renton from a script by Adam Scott Weissman and Thomas L. Moran, episode three will air on Monday, October 11, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

The cast of season five features Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, and Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman. Christina Chang plays Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann is Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee is Dr. Alex Park, and Paige Spara stars as Lea Dilallo.

Rachel Bay Jones guest stars as Salen Morrison.

“Measure of Intelligence” Plot: Shaun confronts Salen (Jones) about the many changes she has implemented since coming on at St. Bonaventure, and Glassman is forced to accept his new role at the hospital.

The Good Doctor Description, Courtesy of ABC:

Dr. Shaun Murphy (Highmore), a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital’s surgical unit. As his friendships deepen, Shaun tackles the world of dating for the first time and continues to work harder than he ever has before, navigating his environment to prove to his colleagues that his talents as a surgeon will save lives.