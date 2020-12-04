World Surf League Documentary Series Coming to Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is hitting the waves and ready to ride the wild surf with a documentary series focusing on the World Surf League (WSL). The subscription streaming service is teaming up with Box to Box Films and the WSL on the six-part docuseries featuring the world’s best surfers.

The untitled series will be executive produced by Oscar and BAFTA Award-winner James Gay-Rees (Exit Through the Giftshop, Amy), BAFTA nominee Paul Martin (Formula 1: Drive to Survive), and the World Surf League’s Erik Logan.

Apple TV+ offered up the following description of the documentary series:

The documentary series “will provide a behind-the-scenes look at the aspirations, failures, and accomplishments of the world’s best surfers as they battle for the WSL Title and struggle to remain on the elite WSL Championship Tour.

Each episode will be a rich exploration of the characters who make up the 2021 WSL Men’s and Women’s CT, taking viewers on a journey to incredible surfing locations across the globe, starting in Hawaii on December 4th, 2020. The docuseries will dive into different surfing cultures, as well as timely subjects tied to the sport including eco-conservation, sustainability and marine preservation.”

This new docuseries joins the streaming services unscripted programming that includes Greatness Code, a short-form unscripted series directed by Gotham Chopra and co-produced by Uninterrupted and Religion of Sports that spotlights untold stories from the greatest athletes in the world; Dear… from Emmy and Peabody Award winner R.J. Cutler; Emmy Award-nominated docuseries Home; and upcoming documentary event series The Supermodels from Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Documentaries to be directed by two-time Academy Award winner Barbara Kopple.







