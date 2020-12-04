‘All Rise’ Season 2 Episode 4 Photos: Preview of “Bad Beat”

Lola’s husband causes a bit of a stir on CBS’s All Rise season two episode four. Episode four, directed by Paul McCrane from a script by Gregory Nelson, will air on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT.

Simone Missick leads the cast as Judge Lola Carmichael, Wilson Bethel plays Mark Callan, Marg Helgenberger is Lisa Benner, and Jessica Camacho stars as Emily Lopez. J. Alex Brinson plays Luke Watkins, Lindsay Mendez is Sara Castillo, Ruthie Ann Miles is Sherri Kansky, Lindsey Gort plays Amy Quinn, and Audrey Corsa is Samantha Powell.

Rob Chester Smith, Gabriel Cordell, Lena Georgas, Paull Walia, Kalon Atkins, Akilah Hotep, Jack Martin, and Cosette Rinab guest star in episode four.

“Bad Beat” Plot: When Lola’s husband, Robin (Todd Williams), shows up in her courtroom in his official FBI capacity, Benner insists that Lola recuse herself. Also, Mark Callan, in possession of a dossier of explosive evidence in an officer-involved shooting, enlists Sam to help him figure out what to do with it.

Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

All Rise is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal process. Among them is newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael, a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney who doesn’t intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.