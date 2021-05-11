‘All Rise’ Season 2 Episode 16 Photos: “Leap of Faith” Preview

Amy Acker and Ian Anthony Dale reprise their guest-starring roles on CBS’s All Rise season two episode 16. Directed by Denitria Harris-Lawrence from a script by Harris-Lawrence and Lucy Luna, episode 16 – “Leap of Faith” – will air on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT.

Simone Missick leads the cast as Judge Lola Carmichael, Wilson Bethel plays Mark Callan, Marg Helgenberger is Lisa Benner, and Jessica Camacho stars as Emily Lopez. J. Alex Brinson plays Luke Watkins, Lindsay Mendez is Sara Castillo, Ruthie Ann Miles is Sherri Kansky, Lindsey Gort plays Amy Quinn, and Audrey Corsa is Samantha Powell. Peter MacNicol recurs as Judge Albert Campbell.

Episode 16 guest stars include Andy Buckley, Zayne Emory, Derek Luh, Kayla Carlson, Eric Urbiztondo, and Joe Adler.

“Leap of Faith” Plot: Lola is tested like never before during a high-profile murder case when the women of Audubon and Associates — Rachel and Amy — combine forces with Public Defender Emily to represent the co-defendants. Also, David Sanders (Nicholas Christopher) helps Lola court donations and endorsements to prepare for her upcoming re-election campaign.

Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

All Rise is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal process. Among them is newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael, a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney who doesn’t intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.