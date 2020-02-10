Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Episode 16 Photos: Preview of “He kauwā ke kanaka na ke aloha”

Valentine’s Day is anything but peaceful and romantic on CBS’s Hawaii Five-0 season 10 episode 16. “He kauwā ke kanaka na ke aloha,” Hawaiian for man is a slave of love, was directed by Jerry Levine from a script by Rob Hanning and will air on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT.

Guest stars on episode 16 include Marika Dominczyk, Cara Santana, Darnell Kirkwood, Sumalee Montano, David Young, Katie Wee, and Alvin Yeh. Errol Kane II, Houston Rhines, Eddie Anderson, Kulani Watson, and Jess A. Cruz also guest star in “He kauwā ke kanaka na ke aloha.”

Alex O’Loughlin leads the cast as Steve McGarrett. Scott Caan plays Danny “Danno” Williams, Ian Anthony Dale is Adam Noshimuri, Meaghan Rath is Tani Rey, and Jorge Garcia plays Jerry Ortega. Beulah Koale stars as Junior Reigns, Chi McBride is Captain Lou Grover, Katrina Law is Quinn Liu, Taylor Wily plays Kamekona, Dennis Chun is Sgt. Duke Lukela, and Kimee Balmilero plays Dr. Noelani Cunha.

“He kauwā ke kanaka na ke aloha” Plot – On Valentine’s Day, Tani and Noelani are held hostage during a convenience store robbery. Also, Five-0 investigates the murder of a Thai diplomat whose wife confesses to the crime, but Danny suspects she’s covering for the real killer







The Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

“Hawaii Five-O is a contemporary take on the classic series about an elite federalized task force whose mission is to wipe out the crime that washes up on the islands’ sun-drenched beaches. Detective Steve McGarrett, a decorated Naval officer turned cop, returned to Oahu after Hawaii’s former governor persuaded him to head up the new team: his rules, no red tape and full blanket authority to hunt down the biggest “game” in town.

Joining McGarrett are Detective Danny “Danno” Williams, a relocated ex-New Jersey cop who is committed to keeping the islands safe for his children; Captain Lou Grover, who formerly headed Hawaii’s SWAT unit; Jerry Ortega, the islands’ local conspiracy theorist; Tani Rey, a bold, recent police academy graduate; Junior Reigns, a former SEAL who comes to McGarrett looking for a job, Adam Noshimuri, a friend with old ties to a deadly crime family and Quinn Liu, a former Staff Sergeant with Army CID who was recently demoted for insubordination.

Helping them is Kamekona, a local entrepreneur who has his pulse on the Island; Sgt. Duke Lukela, a trusted member of the HPD; and medical examiner Dr. Noelani Cunha. The state’s brash Five-0 unit, who may spar and jest among themselves, remain determined to eliminate the seedy elements from the 50th state.”