Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Episode 19 Photos: Preview of “E ho’i na keiki oki uaua o na pali”

Jimmy Buffett returns as Frank Bama on CBS’s Hawaii Five-0 season 10 episode 19, “E ho’i na keiki oki uaua o na pali.” Directed by Geoff Shotz from a script by Noah Evslin and Rob Hanning, episode 19 will air on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT.

“E ho’i na keiki oki uaua o na pali” is Hawaiian for “home go the very tough lads of the hills.”

In addition to Jimmy Buffett, the episode 19 guest stars include Siena Agudong, Luka Bayani, Mason Manuma, Stephen Chang, and Dave Reaves. Gina Hiraizumi, Bart Johnson, Noa Ah Nee, and Haley Perez also guest star.

Alex O’Loughlin leads the cast as Steve McGarrett. Scott Caan plays Danny “Danno” Williams, Ian Anthony Dale is Adam Noshimuri, Meaghan Rath is Tani Rey, and Jorge Garcia plays Jerry Ortega. Beulah Koale stars as Junior Reigns, Chi McBride is Captain Lou Grover, Katrina Law is Quinn Liu, Taylor Wily plays Kamekona, Dennis Chun is Sgt. Duke Lukela, and Kimee Balmilero plays Dr. Noelani Cunha.

“E ho‘i na keiki oki uaua o na pali” Plot – Five-0 investigates when a rancher is murdered after he uncovers human skeletons on his property where legend says that Civil War-era gold coins were buried. Also, Quinn’s former stepdaughter, Olivia (Siena Agudong), reaches out to her for help after her father doesn’t come home.







The Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

“Hawaii Five-O is a contemporary take on the classic series about an elite federalized task force whose mission is to wipe out the crime that washes up on the islands’ sun-drenched beaches. Detective Steve McGarrett, a decorated Naval officer turned cop, returned to Oahu after Hawaii’s former governor persuaded him to head up the new team: his rules, no red tape and full blanket authority to hunt down the biggest “game” in town.

Joining McGarrett are Detective Danny “Danno” Williams, a relocated ex-New Jersey cop who is committed to keeping the islands safe for his children; Captain Lou Grover, who formerly headed Hawaii’s SWAT unit; Jerry Ortega, the islands’ local conspiracy theorist; Tani Rey, a bold, recent police academy graduate; Junior Reigns, a former SEAL who comes to McGarrett looking for a job, Adam Noshimuri, a friend with old ties to a deadly crime family and Quinn Liu, a former Staff Sergeant with Army CID who was recently demoted for insubordination.

Helping them is Kamekona, a local entrepreneur who has his pulse on the Island; Sgt. Duke Lukela, a trusted member of the HPD; and medical examiner Dr. Noelani Cunha. The state’s brash Five-0 unit, who may spar and jest among themselves, remain determined to eliminate the seedy elements from the 50th state.”