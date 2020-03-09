‘Hawaii Five-0’ Season 10 Episode 20 Photos: Preview of “He pūhe‘e miki”

Hard as it is to believe, there are only two new episodes of CBS’s Hawaii Five-0 remaining. Season 10 episode 20 will air on March 13, 2020 and then the series will officially wrap up on Friday, April 3rd with a special two-hour series finale.

Episode 20, “He pūhe‘e miki,” was directed by Andi Armaganian from a script by Kendall Sherwood and Chris Wu. “He pūhe‘e miki” is Hawaiian for “a gripping cuttlefish.”

Guest stars include Michael Nouri, Lawrence Pressman, Patty McCormack, Andrea Bogart, Jon Mollison, Gary Nohealii Neil, and Adam Rogers. Kaleti Williams, Rafael Cabrera, Samson Moeakiola, Wayne Silva, Ixchel Samaniego, and Anthony Armatrading also guest star in episode 20.

Alex O’Loughlin leads the cast as Steve McGarrett. Scott Caan plays Danny “Danno” Williams, Ian Anthony Dale is Adam Noshimuri, Meaghan Rath is Tani Rey, and Jorge Garcia plays Jerry Ortega. Beulah Koale stars as Junior Reigns, Chi McBride is Captain Lou Grover, Katrina Law is Quinn Liu, Taylor Wily plays Kamekona, Dennis Chun is Sgt. Duke Lukela, and Kimee Balmilero plays Dr. Noelani Cunha.

“He pūhe‘e miki” Plot – While Five-0 investigates a scheme to rob tourists, Tani helps Girard Hirsh (Willie Garson) prove the innocence of his elderly uncle when he’s suspected of murder. Also, Tani and Junior work on the nuances of being in a new relationship.







The Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

“Hawaii Five-O is a contemporary take on the classic series about an elite federalized task force whose mission is to wipe out the crime that washes up on the islands’ sun-drenched beaches. Detective Steve McGarrett, a decorated Naval officer turned cop, returned to Oahu after Hawaii’s former governor persuaded him to head up the new team: his rules, no red tape and full blanket authority to hunt down the biggest “game” in town.

Joining McGarrett are Detective Danny “Danno” Williams, a relocated ex-New Jersey cop who is committed to keeping the islands safe for his children; Captain Lou Grover, who formerly headed Hawaii’s SWAT unit; Jerry Ortega, the islands’ local conspiracy theorist; Tani Rey, a bold, recent police academy graduate; Junior Reigns, a former SEAL who comes to McGarrett looking for a job, Adam Noshimuri, a friend with old ties to a deadly crime family and Quinn Liu, a former Staff Sergeant with Army CID who was recently demoted for insubordination.

Helping them is Kamekona, a local entrepreneur who has his pulse on the Island; Sgt. Duke Lukela, a trusted member of the HPD; and medical examiner Dr. Noelani Cunha. The state’s brash Five-0 unit, who may spar and jest among themselves, remain determined to eliminate the seedy elements from the 50th state.”