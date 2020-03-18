Chuck Norris guest stars in CBS’s Hawaii Five-0 season 10 episode 21. Episode 21, “A ‘ohe ia e loa’a aku, he ulua kapapa no ka moana,” was directed by Roderick Davis from a script by Peter M. Lenkov and David Wolkove, and is set to air on Friday, March 27, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT.

“A ‘ohe ia e loa’a aku, he ulua kapapa no ka moana” is Hawaiian for “He cannot be caught for he is an ulua fish of the deep ocean.”

Alex O’Loughlin leads the cast as Steve McGarrett. Scott Caan plays Danny “Danno” Williams, Ian Anthony Dale is Adam Noshimuri, Meaghan Rath is Tani Rey, and Jorge Garcia plays Jerry Ortega. Beulah Koale stars as Junior Reigns, Chi McBride is Captain Lou Grover, Katrina Law is Quinn Liu, Taylor Wily plays Kamekona, Dennis Chun is Sgt. Duke Lukela, and Kimee Balmilero plays Dr. Noelani Cunha.

Episode 21 guest stars include Lobo Sebastian, Diana Lu, Zayne Eveland, John Orantes, Sean Rosales, and Leonard Roberts.

“A ‘ohe ia e loa’a aku, he ulua kapapa no ka moana” Plot – After Steve receives a posthumous letter from his mother that contains a cypher, Danny is attacked by someone willing to kill to steal it. Also, Five-0 must help Lincoln Cole (Lance Gross), an anonymous good Samaritan who’s in the crosshairs of some very dangerous people.

Chuck Norris guest stars as a retired sergeant major who helps Lincoln hide from authorities in order to protect his anonymity.







The Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

“Hawaii Five-O is a contemporary take on the classic series about an elite federalized task force whose mission is to wipe out the crime that washes up on the islands’ sun-drenched beaches. Detective Steve McGarrett, a decorated Naval officer turned cop, returned to Oahu after Hawaii’s former governor persuaded him to head up the new team: his rules, no red tape and full blanket authority to hunt down the biggest “game” in town.

Joining McGarrett are Detective Danny “Danno” Williams, a relocated ex-New Jersey cop who is committed to keeping the islands safe for his children; Captain Lou Grover, who formerly headed Hawaii’s SWAT unit; Jerry Ortega, the islands’ local conspiracy theorist; Tani Rey, a bold, recent police academy graduate; Junior Reigns, a former SEAL who comes to McGarrett looking for a job, Adam Noshimuri, a friend with old ties to a deadly crime family and Quinn Liu, a former Staff Sergeant with Army CID who was recently demoted for insubordination.

Helping them is Kamekona, a local entrepreneur who has his pulse on the Island; Sgt. Duke Lukela, a trusted member of the HPD; and medical examiner Dr. Noelani Cunha. The state’s brash Five-0 unit, who may spar and jest among themselves, remain determined to eliminate the seedy elements from the 50th state.”