Magnum P.I. Season 2 Episode 13 Photos: Preview of “Mondays are for Murder”

CBS’s Magnum P.I. season two episode 13 is set to air on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT. Directed by Alexandra LaRoche from a script by Alfredo Barrios Jr (story by Peter M Lenkov and Eric Guggenheim), episode 13 finds Higgins attempting to get out of working a case with Thomas.

Jay Hernandez stars as Thomas Magnum, Perdita Weeks plays Juliet Higgins, and Zachary Knighton is Orville “Rick” Wright. Stephen Hill is Theodore “TC” Calvin, Tim Kang is Det. Gordon Katsumoto, and Amy Hill plays Kumu. Brooke Lyons appears in a recurring role as Abby Miller.

“Mondays are for Murder” Plot – Magnum and TC go undercover as efficiency experts when a corporate manager is murdered and everyone in the office is a suspect. Also, Rick is curious why Higgins faked an injury to prevent her from investigating the case with Thomas.







The Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

“Magnum P.I. is a modern take on the classic series centering on Thomas Magnum, a decorated former Navy SEAL who, upon returning home from Afghanistan, repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator. A charming rogue, an American hero and a die-hard Detroit Tigers fan, Magnum lives in a guest cottage on Robin’s Nest, the luxurious estate where he works as a security consultant to supplement his P.I. business.

The “majordomo” of the property is Juliet Higgins, a beautiful and commanding disavowed MI:6 agent whose second job is to keep Magnum in line, with the help of her two Dobermans. When Magnum needs back-up on a job, he turns to his trusted buddies and fellow POW survivors, Theodore “TC” Calvin, a former Marine chopper pilot who runs Island Hoppers, a helicopter tour business, and Orville “Rick” Wright, a former Marine door-gunner-turned-impresario of Oahu’s coolest nightclub and the most connected man on the island.

Suspicious of Magnum’s casual attitude and presence at his crime scenes, Detective Gordon Katsumoto finds that he and Magnum are more alike than either of them care to admit. One of Magnum’s biggest supporters is Teuila “Kumu” Tuileta, the unofficial “House Mom” and cultural curator of Robin’s Nest. With keys to a vintage Ferrari in one hand, aviator sunglasses in the other, and an Old Düsseldorf longneck chilling in the fridge, Thomas Magnum is back on the case!”