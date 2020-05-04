‘Magnum P.I.’ Season 2 Episode 19 Photos: Preview of “May the Best One Win”

The first of two back-to-back season two Magnum P.I. episodes airs on CBS on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT. Season two episode 19 features Zachary Knighton’s wife, Betsy Phillips, in a guest starring role and was directed by Rocky Carroll from a script by Gene Hong.

Jay Hernandez stars as Thomas Magnum, Perdita Weeks plays Juliet Higgins, and Zachary Knighton is Orville “Rick” Wright. Stephen Hill is Theodore “TC” Calvin, Tim Kang is Det. Gordon Katsumoto, and Amy Hill plays Kumu.

Additional episode 19 guest stars include Kimee Balmilero, Christopher Thornton, Vince Shin, Azita Ghanizada, Daniel Bonjour, Anthony J. Silva Jr, Maxamus Miller, and Kordell Kekoa.

“May the Best One Win” Plot – Magnum and Higgins are each hired by a different spouse who are in the middle of a contentious divorce to dig up dirt on the other, and Thomas and Higgins soon find themselves competing over resources. Also, Rick and TC look into the death of an unidentified man and must share the news with his estranged daughter, Suzy Madison.







The Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

“Magnum P.I. is a modern take on the classic series centering on Thomas Magnum, a decorated former Navy SEAL who, upon returning home from Afghanistan, repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator. A charming rogue, an American hero and a die-hard Detroit Tigers fan, Magnum lives in a guest cottage on Robin’s Nest, the luxurious estate where he works as a security consultant to supplement his P.I. business.

The ‘majordomo’ of the property is Juliet Higgins, a beautiful and commanding disavowed MI:6 agent whose second job is to keep Magnum in line, with the help of her two Dobermans. When Magnum needs back-up on a job, he turns to his trusted buddies and fellow POW survivors, Theodore ‘TC’ Calvin, a former Marine chopper pilot who runs Island Hoppers, a helicopter tour business, and Orville ‘Rick’ Wright, a former Marine door-gunner-turned-impresario of Oahu’s coolest nightclub and the most connected man on the island.

Suspicious of Magnum’s casual attitude and presence at his crime scenes, Detective Gordon Katsumoto finds that he and Magnum are more alike than either of them care to admit. One of Magnum’s biggest supporters is Teuila ‘Kumu’ Tuileta, the unofficial ‘House Mom’ and cultural curator of Robin’s Nest. With keys to a vintage Ferrari in one hand, aviator sunglasses in the other, and an Old Düsseldorf longneck chilling in the fridge, Thomas Magnum is back on the case!”