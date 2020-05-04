‘Magnum P.I.’ Season 2 Episode 20 Photos: Preview of “Leopard on the Prowl”

CBS’s Magnum P.I. season two episode 20, the second of back-to-back episodes, airs on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT. Corbin Bernsen reprises his role as Icepick and Hawaii Five-0’s Ian Anthony Dale guest stars in episode 20 directed by Bryan Spicer from a script by Eric Guggenheim and Peter M. Lenkov.

Cowboy Cerrone, Alesha Renee, and Billy Malone also guest star in episode 20.

Jay Hernandez stars as Thomas Magnum, Perdita Weeks plays Juliet Higgins, and Zachary Knighton is Orville “Rick” Wright. Stephen Hill is Theodore “TC” Calvin, Tim Kang is Det. Gordon Katsumoto, and Amy Hill plays Kumu.

“A Leopard on the Prowl” Plot – Magnum and Higgins help Rick when his father figure, Icepick (Bernsen), just out of prison and battling terminal cancer, gets double-crossed on one last score. Also, Magnum makes one last bold move to help Higgins stay in the country.







The Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

“Magnum P.I. is a modern take on the classic series centering on Thomas Magnum, a decorated former Navy SEAL who, upon returning home from Afghanistan, repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator. A charming rogue, an American hero and a die-hard Detroit Tigers fan, Magnum lives in a guest cottage on Robin’s Nest, the luxurious estate where he works as a security consultant to supplement his P.I. business.

The ‘majordomo’ of the property is Juliet Higgins, a beautiful and commanding disavowed MI:6 agent whose second job is to keep Magnum in line, with the help of her two Dobermans. When Magnum needs back-up on a job, he turns to his trusted buddies and fellow POW survivors, Theodore ‘TC’ Calvin, a former Marine chopper pilot who runs Island Hoppers, a helicopter tour business, and Orville ‘Rick’ Wright, a former Marine door-gunner-turned-impresario of Oahu’s coolest nightclub and the most connected man on the island.

Suspicious of Magnum’s casual attitude and presence at his crime scenes, Detective Gordon Katsumoto finds that he and Magnum are more alike than either of them care to admit. One of Magnum’s biggest supporters is Teuila ‘Kumu’ Tuileta, the unofficial ‘House Mom’ and cultural curator of Robin’s Nest. With keys to a vintage Ferrari in one hand, aviator sunglasses in the other, and an Old Düsseldorf longneck chilling in the fridge, Thomas Magnum is back on the case!”







