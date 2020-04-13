‘Magnum P.I.’ Season 2 Episode 16 Photos: Preview of “Farewell to Love”

CBS’s Magnum P.I. continues its second season with episode 16, “Farewell to Love.” Directed by Bronwen Hughes from a script by Ashley Charbonnet and Alfredo Barrios, episode 16 will air on Friday, April 17, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT.

Jay Hernandez stars as Thomas Magnum, Perdita Weeks plays Juliet Higgins, and Zachary Knighton is Orville “Rick” Wright. Stephen Hill is Theodore “TC” Calvin, Tim Kang is Det. Gordon Katsumoto, and Amy Hill plays Kumu.

Episode 16 guest stars include Rodney To, Karole Foreman, Tanner Gill, Mia Marcon, Caleb Foote, Caitlin King, and Brian Guest. Grinnell Morris, Rodney J. Hobbs, David Starzyk, Donna Feldman, Meagan Holder, and Philip I. Martin also guest star.

“Farewell to Love” Plot – While Magnum and Higgins are undercover as a couple on a romantic bus tour working a case, they must switch gears when one of the love birds on the trip is murdered and evidence is quickly deteriorating in the Hawaiian heat. Also, TC is shaken when he runs into his ex-girlfriend who’s visiting the island on her honeymoon.







The Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

“Magnum P.I. is a modern take on the classic series centering on Thomas Magnum, a decorated former Navy SEAL who, upon returning home from Afghanistan, repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator. A charming rogue, an American hero and a die-hard Detroit Tigers fan, Magnum lives in a guest cottage on Robin’s Nest, the luxurious estate where he works as a security consultant to supplement his P.I. business.

The ‘majordomo’ of the property is Juliet Higgins, a beautiful and commanding disavowed MI:6 agent whose second job is to keep Magnum in line, with the help of her two Dobermans. When Magnum needs back-up on a job, he turns to his trusted buddies and fellow POW survivors, Theodore ‘TC’ Calvin, a former Marine chopper pilot who runs Island Hoppers, a helicopter tour business, and Orville ‘Rick’ Wright, a former Marine door-gunner-turned-impresario of Oahu’s coolest nightclub and the most connected man on the island.

Suspicious of Magnum’s casual attitude and presence at his crime scenes, Detective Gordon Katsumoto finds that he and Magnum are more alike than either of them care to admit. One of Magnum’s biggest supporters is Teuila ‘Kumu’ Tuileta, the unofficial ‘House Mom’ and cultural curator of Robin’s Nest. With keys to a vintage Ferrari in one hand, aviator sunglasses in the other, and an Old Düsseldorf longneck chilling in the fridge, Thomas Magnum is back on the case!”