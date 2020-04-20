‘Magnum P.I.’ Season 2 Episode 17 Photos: Preview of “The Night Has Eyes”

Ex-NFL star Andre Reed joins Hawaii Five-0‘s Kimee Balmilero and Dennis Chun as guest stars on CBS’s Magnum P.I. season two episode 17. Directed by David Straiton from a script by Ashley Charbonnet, episode 17 will air on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT.

Jay Hernandez stars as Thomas Magnum, Perdita Weeks plays Juliet Higgins, and Zachary Knighton is Orville “Rick” Wright. Stephen Hill is Theodore “TC” Calvin, Tim Kang is Det. Gordon Katsumoto, and Amy Hill plays Kumu.

In addition to Reed, Chun, and Balmilero, episode 17 guest stars include Kheng Hua Tan, Jackie Tufa-Marques, Aikue Kalima, Don Pomes, and Jorge-Luis Pallo. Brandy Romberg, Jason Bayot, Ed Dunbar, David Grant Wright, and Jacob Edwards also guest star.

“The Night Has Eyes” Plot – Magnum and Higgins take the case of recovering the stolen urn of a woman’s deceased husband, but they soon find that others believe the urn is worth killing for. Also, Rick and TC confront a man (guest star Andre Reed) who’s been impersonating football legend Andre Reed.







The Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

“Magnum P.I. is a modern take on the classic series centering on Thomas Magnum, a decorated former Navy SEAL who, upon returning home from Afghanistan, repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator. A charming rogue, an American hero and a die-hard Detroit Tigers fan, Magnum lives in a guest cottage on Robin’s Nest, the luxurious estate where he works as a security consultant to supplement his P.I. business.

The ‘majordomo’ of the property is Juliet Higgins, a beautiful and commanding disavowed MI:6 agent whose second job is to keep Magnum in line, with the help of her two Dobermans. When Magnum needs back-up on a job, he turns to his trusted buddies and fellow POW survivors, Theodore ‘TC’ Calvin, a former Marine chopper pilot who runs Island Hoppers, a helicopter tour business, and Orville ‘Rick’ Wright, a former Marine door-gunner-turned-impresario of Oahu’s coolest nightclub and the most connected man on the island.

Suspicious of Magnum’s casual attitude and presence at his crime scenes, Detective Gordon Katsumoto finds that he and Magnum are more alike than either of them care to admit. One of Magnum’s biggest supporters is Teuila ‘Kumu’ Tuileta, the unofficial ‘House Mom’ and cultural curator of Robin’s Nest. With keys to a vintage Ferrari in one hand, aviator sunglasses in the other, and an Old Düsseldorf longneck chilling in the fridge, Thomas Magnum is back on the case!”