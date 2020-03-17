9-1-1 Season 3 Episode 12 Photos: Preview of “Fools”

A first date fail and an ill-conceived stunt are among the emergencies the team’s called upon to handle in Fox’s 9-1-1 season three episode 12. Episode 12, “Fools,” is set to air on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT.

The cast of season three includes Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, Peter Krause as Bobby Nash, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Kendall, and Oliver Stark as Evan “Buck” Buckley. Aisha Hinds plays Henrietta “Hen” Wilson, Kenneth Choi is Howie “Chimney” Han, Rockmond Dunbar is Michael Grant, and Ryan Guzman is Eddie Diaz.

“Fools” Plot – The 118 responds to a viral stunt gone haywire, a disaster at a couple’s fishing trip and an epic first date fail. Meanwhile, Athena investigates a woman who doesn’t remember being shot in the head and Eddie is forced to have a difficult conversation with Christopher.







9-1-1 Series Description, Courtesy of Fox:

Creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear reimagine the procedural drama with 9-1-1, exploring the high-pressure experiences of police officers, firefighters and dispatchers who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives.