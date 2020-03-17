The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 19 Photos: Preview of “Hurt”

ABC’s The Good Doctor returns from a short break on Monday, March 23, 2020 with the first episode of the special two-part season three finale. Episode 19, “Hurt,” was directed by Mike Listo from a script by Liz Friedman and Adam Scott Weissman.

Episode 19 guest stars include Elfina Luk as Nurse Villanueva, Karin Konoval as Nurse Petringa, April Cameron as Nurse Hawkes, Dylan Kingwell as Steve Murphy, Marin Ireland as Vera Bernard, and Bentley Green as Casey Taylor. Lesley Boone, Kim Hawthorne, Avery Konrad, Eric Yue, and Christina Lewall also guest star.

Season three of the popular medical drama features Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Nicholas Gonzalez as Dr. Neil Melendez, and Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews. Richard Schiff is Dr. Aaron Glassman, Christina Chang is Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann is Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee is Dr. Alex Park, Paige Spara is Lea Dilallo, and Jasika Nicole plays Dr. Carly Lever.

“Hurt” Plot – In the first episode of the two-part season finale, the city of San Jose is rocked by a massive earthquake that puts the staff of St. Bonaventure Hospital on high alert as they race to assess the damage and account for the safety of their colleagues and friends.

Meanwhile, Dr. Neil Melendez and Dr. Aaron Glassman are attending a charity event when their lives are threatened by the earthquake.







The Good Doctor Description, Courtesy of ABC:

Dr. Shaun Murphy (Highmore), a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital’s surgical unit. As his friendships deepen, Shaun tackles the world of dating for the first time and continues to work harder than he ever has before, navigating his environment to prove to his colleagues that his talents as a surgeon will save lives.