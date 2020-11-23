‘SEAL Team’ Season 4 Episode 2 Preview: Photos, Plot, and Cast

CBS made a small adjustment to their primetime schedule, shifting the season four premiere date of SEAL Team from November 25th to December 2, 2020. Episode two, “Forever War,” will immediately follow at 10pm ET/PT.

Series star David Boreanaz pulls double duty as the new season kicks off, directing the first hour of the two-hour season premiere. Christopher Chulack directed episode two from a script by Spencer Hudnut and Dana Greenblatt.

David Boreanaz leads the cast as Jason Hayes, Max Thieriot plays Clay Spenser, and Neil Brown Jr. stars as Ray Perry. AJ Buckley is Sonny Quinn, Toni Trucks is Lisa Davis, and Jessica Paré plays Mandy Ellis. Recurring cast members include Justin Melnick as Brock Reynolds, Tyler Grey as Trent Sawyer, Scott Foxx as Full Metal, and Judd Lormand as Lt. Cdr. Eric Blackburn.)

Episode two’s guest cast includes Jessica Paré as Mandy Ellis, Adelaide Kane as Rebecca Bowen, Parisa Fakhri as Naima Perry, Emily Swallow as Natalie Pierce, and Jamie McShane as Captain Lindell. Tim Chiou, James Ransone, Sameer Ali Khan, Kenny Sheard, Michael Beach, and Kaliayh Rhambo also guest star.

“Forever War” Plot: Bravo Team reunites with Jason and Cerberus, then go underground to search booby-trapped tunnels for terrorist leader Al-Hazred.

Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

SEAL Team is a military drama that follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high-stakes missions our country can ask of them. Jason Hayes is the respected, intense leader of the Tier One team whose home life has suffered as a result of his extensive warrior’s existence. His team includes his trusted confidant, Ray Perry, the longest-tenured operator with whom Jason shares an ingrained shorthand; Sonny Quinn, an exceptional, loyal soldier with a checkered past who still combats self-destructive tendencies; and Clay Spenser, a young, multilingual, second-generation SEAL with insatiable drive and dedication. Vital to the team’s success is Ensign Lisa Davis, a no-nonsense, take-charge officer.

Deployed on clandestine missions worldwide at a moment’s notice, and knowing the toll it takes on them and their families, this tight-knit SEAL team displays unwavering patriotism and fearless dedication even in the face of overwhelming odds.