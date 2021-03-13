‘SEAL Team’ Season 4 Episode 10 Photos, Plot, Cast and Air Date

Jessica Paré directs CBS’s SEAL Team season four episode 10 and reprises her guest-starring role as Mandy Ellis in an episode that finds Jason in dire straits. Episode 10 was written by Ariel Endacott and will air on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT.

David Boreanaz leads the cast as Jason Hayes, Max Thieriot plays Clay Spenser, and Neil Brown Jr. stars as Ray Perry. AJ Buckley is Sonny Quinn and Toni Trucks is Lisa Davis. Recurring cast members include Justin Melnick as Brock Reynolds, Tyler Grey as Trent Sawyer, Scott Foxx as Full Metal, and Judd Lormand as Lt. Cdr. Eric Blackburn.

Additional episode 10 guest stars include Natasha Hall, Eddie Aguirre, Kyoko Dole, Aimee Parker, and Jason Medwin.

“A Question of Honor” Plot: Jason’s career and freedom hang in the balance when Command accuses him of committing a horrific crime during a mission. With Bravo under a no-contact order, Jason must fight this battle without his brothers.

Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

SEAL Team is a military drama that follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high-stakes missions our country can ask of them. Jason Hayes is the respected, intense leader of the Tier One team whose home life has suffered as a result of his extensive warrior’s existence. His team includes his trusted confidant, Ray Perry, the longest-tenured operator with whom Jason shares an ingrained shorthand; Sonny Quinn, an exceptional, loyal soldier with a checkered past who still combats self-destructive tendencies; and Clay Spenser, a young, multilingual, second-generation SEAL with insatiable drive and dedication. Vital to the team’s success is Ensign Lisa Davis, a no-nonsense, take-charge officer.

Deployed on clandestine missions worldwide at a moment’s notice, and knowing the toll it takes on them and their families, this tight-knit SEAL team displays unwavering patriotism and fearless dedication even in the face of overwhelming odds.