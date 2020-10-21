‘SEAL Team’ Season 4 Episode 1: Photos, Plot Details and Cast List

CBS’s SEAL Team star David Boreanaz handles double duty as both star and director of season four episode one. Episode one, “God of War,” will air on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT.

David Boreanaz leads the cast as Jason Hayes, Max Thieriot plays Clay Spenser, and Neil Brown Jr. stars as Ray Perry. AJ Buckley is Sonny Quinn, Toni Trucks is Lisa Davis, and Jessica Paré plays Mandy Ellis. Recurring cast members include Justin Melnick as Brock Reynolds, Tyler Grey as Trent Sawyer, Scott Foxx as Full Metal, and Judd Lormand as Lt. Cdr. Eric Blackburn.)

Episode one features guest stars Parisa Fakhri, Callard Harris, Bailey Chase, Tim Chiou, Joe Pistone, Jay Abdo, and Ali Eldein.

“God of War” Plot: Bravo Team enters enemy territory in the snowy Spin Ghar Mountain Range to capture Al-Hazred, the leader of a terrorist group and son of the terrorist leader that Jason took down early in his career and made him Bravo One. When they are attacked, Jason and Cerberus, Bravo’s canine member, are separated from the team, in part one of the two-part fourth season premiere.