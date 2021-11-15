ABC’s Station 19 season five episode six finds the group trying to get into the Thanksgiving spirit following the devastating events in episode five. (The episode said farewell to Okieriete Onaodowan as Dean Miller). Episode six – “Little Girl Blue” – will air on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT.

The season five cast includes Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Robert Sullivan, and Grey Damon as Jack Gibson. Barrett Doss plays Victoria Hughes, Jay Hayden is Travis Montgomery, Danielle Savre is Maya Bishop, Stefania Spampinato is Carina DeLuca, and Carlos Miranda plays Theo Ruiz.

“Little Girl Blue” Plot: Station 19 and Station 23 each attempt to celebrate Thanksgiving following the fallout from the neighborhood explosion. The firefighters come together to cook, toast to loved ones they have lost, and celebrate the families they have become.

The Plot, Courtesy of ABC:

Station 19, currently in its fifth season, follows a group of heroic Seattle firefighters as they put their lives and hearts on the line. Station 19 takes us inside the tough, tight-knit and sometimes heartbreaking world of the city’s bravest first responders.