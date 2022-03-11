‘Station 19’ Season 5 Episode 12 Photos, Plot and Cast

Season five episode 12 of ABC’s Station 19 finds the crew participating in the opening of the Dean Miller Memorial Clinic. Episode 12 – “In My Tree” – will air on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 8pm ET/PT.

The season five cast includes Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Robert Sullivan, and Grey Damon as Jack Gibson. Barrett Doss plays Victoria Hughes, Jay Hayden is Travis Montgomery, Danielle Savre is Maya Bishop, Stefania Spampinato is Carina DeLuca, and Carlos Miranda plays Theo Ruiz.

“In My Tree” Plot: The Dean Miller Memorial Clinic has its opening day. Meanwhile, Sullivan gives Beckett an ultimatum, and the crew responds to a skydiving incident.

