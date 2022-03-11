‘Station 19’ Season 5 Episode 12 Photos, Plot and Cast

By
Rebecca Murray
-

Season five episode 12 of ABC’s Station 19 finds the crew participating in the opening of the Dean Miller Memorial Clinic. Episode 12 – “In My Tree” – will air on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 8pm ET/PT.

The season five cast includes Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Robert Sullivan, and Grey Damon as Jack Gibson. Barrett Doss plays Victoria Hughes, Jay Hayden is Travis Montgomery, Danielle Savre is Maya Bishop, Stefania Spampinato is Carina DeLuca, and Carlos Miranda plays Theo Ruiz.

“In My Tree” Plot: The Dean Miller Memorial Clinic has its opening day. Meanwhile, Sullivan gives Beckett an ultimatum, and the crew responds to a skydiving incident.

The Plot, Courtesy of ABC:

Station 19, currently in its fifth season, follows a group of heroic Seattle firefighters as they put their lives and hearts on the line. Station 19 takes us inside the tough, tight-knit and sometimes heartbreaking world of the city’s bravest first responders.

Station 19 Season 5 Episode 12
Barrett Doss and Jay Hayden in ‘Station 19’ season 5 episode 12 (ABC/Raymond Liu)
Station 19 Season 5 Episode 12
The Dean Miller Memorial Clinic (ABC/Raymond Liu)
Station 19 Season 5 Episode 12
Grey Damon and Merle Dandridge in season 5 episode 12 (ABC/Raymond Liu)
Station 19 Season 5 Episode 12
Jason George and Barrett Doss in season 5 episode 12 (ABC/Raymond Liu)
Station 19 Season 5 Episode 12
Jay Hayden and Lanny Joon in season 5 episode 12 (ABC/Raymond Liu)
Station 19 Season 5 Episode 12
Boris Kodjoe in season 5 episode 12 (ABC/Raymond Liu)



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR