‘The Blacklist’ with James Spader is Renewed for Season 9

The critically acclaimed drama The Blacklist has been renewed for a ninth season just three episodes into season eight. The early renewal order was announced today by NBC.

Season eight premiered on November 13, 2020, kicking off with an episode that’s now been seen by nearly 7.5 million viewers. According to the network, season seven reached 39 million total viewers and was the number two broadcast drama among adults in certain key demographics.

The current season airs on Fridays at 8pm ET/PT. Episode four, airing on January 29th, will disclose the name of the person who occupies the top spot on Raymond Reddington’s blacklist.

The cast of The Blacklist is led by James Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington and Megan Boone as Elizabeth Keen. Diego Klattenhoff plays Donald Ressler, Amir Arison is Aram Mojtabai, Hisham Tawfiq is Dembe Zuma, and Harry Lennix stars as Harold Cooper.

Season eight’s executive produced by James Spader, John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp, John Davis, John Fox, Lukas Reiter, Laura A. Benson, Daniel Cerone, and Sean Hennen.

Season 5 Description, Courtesy of NBC:

With his back against the wall, Raymond Reddington (Spader) faces his most formidable enemy yet: Elizabeth Keen (Boone). Aligned with her mother, infamous Russian spy Katarina Rostova, Liz must decide how far she is willing to go to find out why Reddington has entered her life and what his endgame really is. The fallout between Reddington and Keen will have devastating consequences for all that lie in their wake, including the Task Force they helped to create.







