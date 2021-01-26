‘9-1-1’ Season 4 Episode 3 Photos, Plot, Trailer and Cast

Covid-19 protocols play a role in helping a bank robber avoid detection on Fox’s 9-1-1 season four episode three. Episode three, “Future Tense,” is set to air on Monday, February 1, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT and leads into the 9-1-1/9-1-1: Lone Star crossover event at 9pm ET/PT.

Season four’s cast includes executive producer Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, executive producer Peter Krause as Bobby Nash, and Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Kendall. Oliver Stark plays Evan “Buck” Buckley, Aisha Hinds is Henrietta “Hen” Wilson, Kenneth Choi is Howie “Chimney” Han, Ryan Guzman plays Eddie Diaz, and Rockmond Dunbar is Michael Grant.

“Future Tense” Plot: The 118 race to save a man under siege by his high-tech smart home, and a yoga teacher who has lost her vision. Athena hunts down a bank robber disguised by Covid protocols. Meanwhile, Buck confides in Maddie, Hen clashes with her antagonizing medical school lab partner and members of the 118’s crew prep for an out-of-state mission.

Series Description, Courtesy of Fox:

Creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear reimagine the procedural drama with 9-1-1, exploring the high-pressure experiences of police officers, firefighters and dispatchers who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives.