‘The Blacklist’ Season 8 Episode 4 Photos, Plot, Cast and Air Date

By
Rebecca Murray
-

NBC’s The Blacklist season eight continues with episode four, “Elizabeth Keen,” a title that appears to give away the next name on the blacklist. Episode four will air on Friday, January 29, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT.

The cast of The Blacklist is led by James Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington and Megan Boone as Elizabeth Keen. Diego Klattenhoff plays Donald Ressler, Amir Arison is Aram Mojtabai, Hisham Tawfiq is Dembe Zuma, and Harry Lennix stars as Harold Cooper.

“Elizabeth Keen” (#1) Plot: As Red and the task force search for Liz, she sets a new plan in motion that has catastrophic consequences.

Season 5 Description, Courtesy of NBC:

With his back against the wall, Raymond Reddington (Spader) faces his most formidable enemy yet: Elizabeth Keen (Boone). Aligned with her mother, infamous Russian spy Katarina Rostova, Liz must decide how far she is willing to go to find out why Reddington has entered her life and what his endgame really is. The fallout between Reddington and Keen will have devastating consequences for all that lie in their wake, including the Task Force they helped to create.

Megan Boone as Liz Keen in ‘The Blacklist’ season 8 episode 4 (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
James Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington in season 8 episode 4 (Photo by: Sony Pictures Television)
Amir Arison as Aram Mojtabai, Harry Lennix as Harold Cooper, Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler, and Laura Sohn as Agent Alina Park in season 8 episode 4 (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
Hazel and Ginger Mason as Agnes Keen and Amir Arison as Aram Mojtabai in season 8 episode 4 (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler in season 8 episode 4 (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
Harry Lennix as Harold Cooper, Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler, and Laura Sohn as Agent Alina Park in season 8 episode 4 (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)



