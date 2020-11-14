‘The Blacklist’ Season 8 Episode 2 Photos: Preview of “Conclusion”

Season eight of NBC’s The Blacklist continues with episode two, “Katarina Rostova: Conclusion.” Episode two is set to air on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT.

The cast of The Blacklist is led by James Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington and Megan Boone as Elizabeth Keen. Diego Klattenhoff plays Donald Ressler, Amir Arison is Aram Mojtabai, Hisham Tawfiq is Dembe Zuma, and Harry Lennix stars as Harold Cooper.

“Katarina Rostova: Conclusion” Plot: As Liz pushes a source for answers, Red and the Task Force grapple with the implications of her actions. Tensions boil over and a drastic action is taken, which will change Red and Liz’s relationship forever.

Season 5 Description, Courtesy of NBC:

With his back against the wall, Raymond Reddington (Spader) faces his most formidable enemy yet: Elizabeth Keen (Boone). Aligned with her mother, infamous Russian spy Katarina Rostova, Liz must decide how far she is willing to go to find out why Reddington has entered her life and what his endgame really is. The fallout between Reddington and Keen will have devastating consequences for all that lie in their wake, including the Task Force they helped to create.