This Is Us Season 4 Episode 11: Photos and Preview of “A Hell of a Week: Part One”

NBC’s This Is Us season four episode 10 didn’t leave us hanging. After Randall realized something was wrong, Rebecca agreed to visiting a doctor. And it turned out Randall was right; the doctor confirmed Rebecca has mild cognitive impairment and requires more testing. The episode also found Kate and Toby continuing to have marital problems while Kevin had issues finding a woman to date.

Up next, season four episode 11 airing on January 21, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT.

This Is Us‘ huge ensemble cast includes Mandy Moore as Rebecca Pearson, Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson, Sterling K. Brown as Randall, Chrissy Metz as Kate, and Justin Hartley as Kevin. Susan Kelechi Watson is Beth Pearson, Chris Sullivan is Toby Damon, and Jon Huertas is Miguel Rivas. Griffin Dunne returns as Jack’s brother, Nicky. Jennifer Morrison guest stars as Cassidy Sharp.

“A Hell of a Week: Part One” Plot – Randall grapples with anxiety.







