‘This Is Us’ Season 4 Episode 16 Photos: Preview of “New York, New York”

Season four episode 15 of NBC’s This Is Us confirmed what was suspected…Rebecca’s cognitive impairment is likely due to Alzheimer’s. The episode also found Randall confessing what was also always suspected (but until episode 16, unspoken), he believes he’s the only thing holding his family together. Meanwhile, Kevin turned out to be the son who was there for mom when she learned the results of her MRI – a twist that leads to tension between the brothers. That tension promises to explode in episode 16.

Season four episode 16, “New York, New York, New York,” airs on March 10, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT.

This Is Us‘ huge ensemble cast includes Mandy Moore as Rebecca Pearson, Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson, Sterling K. Brown as Randall, Chrissy Metz as Kate, and Justin Hartley as Kevin. Susan Kelechi Watson is Beth Pearson, Chris Sullivan is Toby Damon, and Jon Huertas is Miguel Rivas. Griffin Dunne returns as Jack’s brother, Nicky.

“New York, New York, New York” Plot – The Pearsons visit New York City.







“Everyone has a family. And every family has a story. This Is Us chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack (Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Moore) as young parents in the 1980s to their 37-year-old kids Kevin (Hartley), Kate (Metz) and Randall (Brown) searching for love and fulfillment in the present day. This grounded, life-affirming dramedy reveals how the tiniest events in our lives impact who we become, and how the connections we share with each other can transcend time, distance and even death.

From the writer and directors of Crazy, Stupid, Love. comes a smart, modern show that will welcome you into a family you feel you’ve known for years.”