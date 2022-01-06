‘This Is Us’ Season 6 Episode 2 Photos: “One Giant Leap” Preview

Season six episode two of NBC’s This Is Us is all about reuniting with lost loves. “One Giant Leap” will air on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 9pm ET/PT.

Episode two of the final season focuses on Deja visiting Malik in Boston while Rebecca and Miguel help Nicky reunite with Sally, a woman he’s never gotten over.

The sixth and final season stars Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson, Mandy Moore as Rebecca Pearson, Sterling K. Brown as Randall, Chrissy Metz as Kate, Justin Hartley as

Kevin, Susan Kelechi Watson as Beth Pearson, and Chris Sullivan as Toby.

This Is Us chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack (Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Moore) as young parents in the 1980s to their kids (the big three), Kevin (Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Brown) searching for love and fulfillment in the present day along with Toby (Sullivan) and Beth (Kelechi Watson).

This grounded, life-affirming dramedy reveals how the tiniest events in our lives impact who we become, and how the connections we share with each other can transcend time, distance and even death.